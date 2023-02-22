Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 10:27

Southside areas facing possible water outages

The works will take place from 9am until 1pm on Thursday, Uise Éireann said.
The water utility company said a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration.

Donal O’Keeffe

Valve installation works may cause supply disruptions in parts of Cork city’s southside on Thursday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said the planned works, are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on 23 February, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration.

The works may cause supply outages at Togher Road, Lehenaghmore, Togher and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: COR00059423.

Catering on Cork to Dublin train to recommence in April

