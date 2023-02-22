Cork hospitality sector welcomes 9% tourism VAT rate extension 

Cork’s hospitality sector has welcomed the Government’s announcement that the reduced nine per cent VAT tourism rate will be extended for another six months to September.

Michael O’Donovan of the Castle Inn in South Main Street, Chair of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) in Cork, said the news gives certainty to pub owners and restaurants.

“An increase would have made us really anti-competitive for tourists coming inbound for the summer season of 2023,” he said. “It’s very welcome that it takes us over that summer season into the Autumn.” The Government has warned that the rate will return to 13.5 per cent after six months.

For VFI members, the signs also look good for the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), said Mr O’Donovan. The TBESS was introduced to support businesses with increases in their energy costs. The threshold for eligibility has been widened so more firms can avail of its assistance packages.

The announcement that pubs using LPG and kerosene can now apply is also a “big boost for businesses facing massive energy costs.” While the previous scheme was well-intended, it proved to be “cumbersome,” said Mr O’Donovan. The number of people who got payouts from it, was “proof that the scheme was not fit for purpose.”

Joe Kennedy of the Maldron Hotel Shandon is Chair of the Cork Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Branch. “These measures now give tourism businesses greater certainty as they grapple with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on Irish consumers and key overseas markets,” said Mr Kennedy. “This announcement is a clear recognition by the Government of the challenges facing tourism and hospitality, Ireland’s largest indigenous employer which currently supports over 250,000 livelihoods.

“A vibrant tourism industry is one of the most effective ways to spread employment opportunities and prosperity throughout the country. That is why the decision to extend the nine per cent VAT rate is so critical for communities that rely on tourism as a major employer,” he said.

The IHF Cork branch lobbied local government and senior Ministers, including a con call between West Cork hoteliers and Finance Minister Michael McGrath, with Cork Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan in attendance.

President of the Cork Business Association, Kevin Herlihy, said some CBA members would prefer to see the reduction made permanent. “It’s been a tough couple of months for the restaurants and cafés in the city. Our members are now asking for a feasibility study to be done by the IHF and the Restaurant Association of Ireland to show the Government that this should be a permanent fixture,” said Mr Herlihy.