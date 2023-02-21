Man confesses to manslaughter in Cork city 

A 29-year-old man confessed today to the manslaughter of a 45-year-old man in Cork city in November 2021.

David Sweeney of Mill House, Cork Simon Community, Anderson’s Quay Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the single count of unlawfully killing Mark Foley.

He replied, “Guilty”, to the charge.

Tom Creed, defence senior counsel, said, “A probation report will be helpful to the court for sentence and I would also ask you to direct a governor’s report.”

Judge Helen Boyle agreed to that. Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said a victim impact statement from the late Mr Foley’s family would also be prepared in the meantime.

Judge Boyle adjourned sentencing until April 24 and remanded the accused in custody until that date for sentencing.

The charge against him states that on November 4 2021 at Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, he unlawfully killed Mark Foley, contrary to Common Law.

David Sweeney was cautioned by Detective Garda Malcolm Walsh when he was first charged and he replied, “I didn’t mean it.”

The background to the case is that it is alleged that there was an incident at Lower Glanmire Road on November 4 2021 and that Mark Foley subsequently died at Cork University Hospital on December 5 2021.

Bench warrant

Earlier this month, Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan brought the before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a bench warrant following his failure to appear in court on Monday, January 30, as required.

Sweeney said he did not know he was supposed to have been in court on that Monday and thought it was the end of February that he was due to appear.

Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan applied to have the bail revoked and the accused man remanded in custody.

Judge Boyle revoked the bail and remanded him in custody.

While the accused said he thought his case was not due up in court until the end of February, Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said he met the accused in Cork city on the previous Saturday and reminded him he was due in court on Monday, January 30.

David Sweeney said he did not remember meeting the detective.