Three Cork schools unite to raise funds for new campus

THREE Cork schools are teaming up to raise funds ahead of their move to a new campus in Carrigtwohill.

Staff members and parents from Scoil Chlíodhna Community National School, Scoil Mhuire Naofa, and Carrigtwohill Community College will be participating in a Lip Sync fundraising event in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs on Friday, March 10.

The new school campus in Carrigtwohill will comprise a 1,000-pupil post-primary school with a three-class special educational needs (SEN) unit, and two primary schools of 24 classrooms with three SEN units each.

A capacity crowd of around 800 people is expected to attend the fundraiser which has generated huge excitement in the greater area.

A launch night was recently held in City Hall by Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde, which was attended by representatives from the three schools.

Scoil Mhuire Naofa teacher Niamh Kelly said: “The new school campus which will be the largest of its kind in the country will be an incredible resource for current and prospective students for forthcoming generations.

“Societies and groups will have the choice of many fully kitted multipurpose gyms, halls and meeting rooms for evening use.

“This campus will become a resource of major benefit for the entire community of Carrigtwohill.”

Ms Kelly said the schools joined forces for the fundraiser to embed a sense of unity and community.

“Our hope is to embed an initial vision of unity, community, and inclusivity from the outset. The community fundraiser will see well-known village personalities take to the stage to perform.

“Funds from the enterprise will be used equitably and fairly to enhance the campus community facilities.”

The teacher said the funds raised will be used to buy equipment and to kit out the rooms in the new campus. “It will be brilliant when it is completed. The new school community will be for the community.”

Sixteen acts will be competing in the Lip Sync fundraiser she said, adding: “We have more than 50 contestants. It will bring all the community together. We have teachers, principals, parents, and people linked to the school in one shape or form all participating. We are having great craic getting ready for the big event. It will be a great night.”