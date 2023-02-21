'Worrying spike' in trolley figures cause for 'serious concern'

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has further expressed serious concerns about its members’ ability to provide safe care in hospitals following a “worrying spike” in trolley figures this week.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) recorded the second-highest number of patients on trolleys across the country on Tuesday.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys on Tuesday, with a total of 96 patients on trolleys.

According to the INMO TrolleyWatch figures, there were a total of 80 patients on trolleys at CUH, 65 in the emergency department (ED) and 15 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

There were 12 patients waiting on trolleys in the ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on Tuesday and three waiting on trolleys in wards at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

Patients waiting on trolleys at CUH and MUH include children under the age of 16, according to the INMO.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said Tuesday’s figures represent a “worrying spike in hospital overcrowding”.

“Our members are once again expressing serious concerns about their ability to provide safe care to all who need it in our hospitals.

“While we are continuing to present issues to the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at both national and local level.

In addition, HIQA and the HSA must carry out more unplanned inspections across overcrowded emergency departments and wards.

“This is an intolerable situation for vulnerable patients and frontline workers alike. Nobody should have to endure this in a modern health service,” she said.