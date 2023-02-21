Cork Labour reps renew call for €9 unlimited travel tickets on public transport 

LABOUR Party members in Cork have renewed calls for the Government to introduce a scheme which would give people unlimited usage of public transport anywhere in Ireland for €9 a month.

Cork city councillor, John Maher and local area representative for Cork city, Peter Horgan made the appeal ahead of the announcement today of the package of cost-of-living support measures.

The party first proposed the idea of a €9 per month ‘climate ticket’ ahead of Budget 2023 and has once again urged the Government to implement the scheme.

“Labour is calling for the introduction of a €9 climate transport ticket to help people in Cork city make the move to public transport; save on costs of fuel; and help Ireland meet our ever-distant emission targets.

“Modelled on a similar scheme which was introduced in Germany, the ticket would entitle people across the country to unlimited travel, across all modes of transport, for just €9 per month,” Mr Maher said.

“Labour estimates that the carbon emissions savings of such a policy would be equivalent to removing 23,000 cars off our roads.

“It’s time this Government was brave enough to take radical steps towards a cleaner future,” he continued.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Maher also called for additional supports including a spring bonus for social welfare recipients and a further double child benefit payment.

Mr Maher, who tabled a motion proposing that Cork City Council would call on the Government to extend the eviction ban for a period of 12 months, also renewed calls for this measure to be prolonged.

Meanwhile, Mr Horgan said the measures set to be announced today “must be framed in a package of cost-saving measures for households in Cork city that also support our climate obligations”.

“Let’s be ambitious for ourselves, our community and for our planet.

“A climate transport ticket would meaningfully take the pressure off of hard pressed households in Cork city while also representing a radical change in how we approach climate change,” he continued.