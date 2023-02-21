Man refused bail following claim he brought dagger to wife's new address

A man who appeared in court last week accused of putting his wife in fear was granted bail but allegedly turned up at his wife’s new address on Sunday night and had a large dagger on the floor of his car.

The 49-year-old made an application to be released on bail again but this was refused and he was remanded in custody for a week. He complained he would lose his job and that he had a mortgage to pay and he was told that he could appeal to the High Court for bail, having been refused at the private in camera hearing in Cork District Court yesterday.

There was no objection to bail being granted to the accused on February 13 for allegedly breaching a safety order putting his wife in fear. That case was adjourned and conditions of bail were – among other matters – to stay away from his wife and not contact her directly or indirectly.

Garda David Ahern said the complainant moved house after the last court appearance. However, on Sunday night, February 19, the accused allegedly turned up outside his wife’s new address looking for her.

“On the arrival of gardaí he was exiting his vehicle. He was highly intoxicated and extremely agitated. The vehicle began rolling on the slope. I had to get in and pull up the handbrake. As I did I saw an object in the footwell of the front passenger seat. It turned out to be a dagger.

“He acknowledged it was there, that it was his. His excuse was that he had it ‘for fighting knackers’. His wife was absolutely terrified,” Garda Ahern said.

The defendant said he was breaching his bail but that he just wanted to speak to his wife. “I can’t understand what is after happening. I don’t understand how it got this far with her. We are married at least 20-odd years. We were on holidays a few weeks ago.

“When I’m good I’m good. When I drink I gets angry – not towards her. I shouts. No physical,” the defendant said.

Sergeant John Kelleher asked him about the dagger. He replied: “I was after bringing it back from holidays. I had forgotten all about it.”

Reminded of having said something different to the guards, about having the knife for fighting, he said: “I was just throwing out things. I was angry. I never did any harm to that woman. I looked after her. She looked after me.”

Reminded of saying that he had it ‘for fighting knackers’, he said: “Oh that was a lie.” The sergeant asked how the defendant could be believed now about other matters. Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He admitted that what he said to the guards was a complete lie. I am concerned for her safety.”

The defendant was remanded in custody until February 27. Because of alleged breaches of the Domestic Violence Act the February 13 and February 19 charges were dealt with, in camera, at Cork District Court where the parties cannot be identified.