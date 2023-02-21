CUH outsourced eye care to private sector due to lack of capacity

Almost €220,000 has been spent sending eye patients from Cork University Hospital for private treatment due to a lack of access to public services in the region.

Eye care services in Cork have come under the microscope over the past 12 months or so amid large waiting lists and delays in opening new pathways of care.

A dedicated eye operating theatre at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH), due to open in 2021, was still waiting to see its first patient at the end of last year, while a new outpatient unit at the hospital is still awaiting a transfer of services from Cork University Hospital (CUH).

CUH was recently forced to outsource eye care to the private sector due to a lack of capacity at the hospital, while the South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) said it expects the new services to be open next month.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Labour TD Seán Sherlock said: “More than €200,000 has been spent on private providers in this area in the past while, and more than 3,000 children are still waiting for ophthalmology intervention in the area. It appears that recruitment continues to be a significant issue.”

Mr Sherlock recently received information showing almost five staff vacancies in ophthalmology services across CUH and SIVUH. The information also revealed that, in November 2021, 39 patients were referred to private care at a cost of €15,000, while 559 patients were referred to a private company at a cost of €83,000 in June last year.

“If we want to get people through the list, that is fine and I do not think anybody has any issue with that but is not good value for money when we have a unit costing €5 million that is supposed to be for public service sitting there, and there are still recruitment issues into the public service,” he said.

“We do not want to see a continuation of a waiting list initiative by private providers when it can be done through the public realm.”

Responding to Deputy Sherlock, Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said recruiting staff to ophthalmology can be challenging but that the need for these specialist staff is recognised by the national clinical programme for ophthalmology. She also revealed ongoing plans to develop a regional eye care service at the new primary care centre in Ballincollig.

The service, which involves collaboration between Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the South/Southwest Hospital Group and the SIVUH, “will provide a designated specialist infrastructure for community procedures related to ophthalmology,” Ms Rabbitte explained.

“The project is in line with the national clinical programme for ophthalmology, which recommends the integration of hospital and community care, and that clinicians and care providers work in teams.

“A community-based model will improve access to care and will also alleviate some of the pressures on hospital services,” she added.

“The building in Ballincollig is operational and ready for equipping to deliver the integrated eye care service. This awaits funding approval from the HSE.”