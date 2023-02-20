Part of city facing possible water outages

Essential works may cause water supply outages in parts of Cork city on Tuesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said the planned works, which will occur on the south side of the city, are scheduled to take place from 7pm until midnight on Tuesday 21 February.

The works may cause supply disruptions at Old Blackrock Road, Boreenamanna Road and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: WAT00059335.