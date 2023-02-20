Free Mother Jones festival to return to Shandon this summer

THE hugely anticipated historical festival honouring one of Cork’s most revered exports is to return this summer to Shandon and the local area.

Preparations are well underway for a series of events that will take place across three days this summer and will garner much interest from abroad as well as in Cork and Shandon itself.

The 12th Annual Spirit of Mother Jones Festival will be held over three days and nights from Thursday, July 27 until Saturday, July 29. It will have a range of speakers representing the labour, trade union, human rights, and social justice issues — issues which were close to Mother Jones’ heart.

Speakers are currently being booked from the US, the UK, and from around Ireland as well as Cork itself.

The festival celebrates the life of the Cork-born woman, Mary Harris, who was known as ‘Mother Jones’ and became the most famous American trade union organisers over the period of 40 years from the 1890s.

Once described as “the most-dangerous woman in America”, she passed away in 1930 at the age of 93.

James Nolan of the Cork Mother Jones Committee said: “The organising committee has been busy for the past several months putting together an amazing festival which will be held in and around Shandon in late July.

“We expect it to be one of the best yet and with speakers from a number of countries taking part, it should be outstanding.

“We will have music, films, documentaries and endless discussions and talks over the three days at venues in Shandon and all are welcome to attend.

“Thanks to our sponsors in the trade union movement and Cork City Council along with the local community, the festival will remain free and open to everyone at no cost.”