East Cork film festival celebrates 14th year by showcasing 200+ movies

MORE than 200 films will screen at the First Cut Youth Film Festival in Youghal over five days from March 7 to 11, showcasing the best of emerging young filmmakers.

The FCYFF festival, now in its 14th year, creates opportunities for young people aged 12 to 25 to screen their films, learn about filmmaking and to take part in events and discussion panels hosted by film experts.

Over 40 Primary and Secondary Schools from all over Ireland have created short films which will screen at the festival. A selection of these includes Lonely but Never Alone, by the Wilson Hospital School in West Meath, Lost and Found by Regina Mundi in Cork and Liam O’Maoiliosa, by Coláiste an Eachréidh, Athenry.

The 2023 programme features recent work from international young filmmakers. An Australian film, Daydream, by Julian Hamman, features on the Spotlight Programme, on Saturday, March 11, in the Regal Cinema at 3pm, and a very topical Ukrainian film called Russian Military Warship Go, by Oleg Tchelkin, will screen on that Saturday in The Mall Arts.

A new addition, First Cut International, will screen a wide range of films from all over the world including the US, Iran, India, Korea, UK, Brazil, Lithuania, Denmark and Australia.

First Cut! International is an online platform showcasing the best short films by young filmmakers.

There will be a special family screening of the beautiful animation film Marcel The Shell with Shoes On, along with the FCYFF and Midleton Animation Workshop Films.

These workshops have been facilitated by Animation Artists Belinda Walsh and Lisa McDonald and will feature films created by students from 13 primary and secondary schools in Youghal and Midleton.

Through the festival’s Athrú Amháin One Change Programme, the FCYFF has hosted a series of Irish Language workshops on filmmaking. Participants are invited to make one-minute-long films in the Irish language.

Young people are invited to create Irish Language films with a special focus on climate change and the environment. The festivals Athrú Amháin Programme is unique in providing supports to young people to make short films in the Irish language. The festival will showcase some 30 Irish language short films on the big screen.

Presented in partnership with Feel Good Lost, the Youth Music Video Competition (YMVC) offers young emerging filmmakers the opportunity to create a music video under the mentorship of top music video director Brendan Canty who created the acclaimed Take Me to the Church video for singer Hozier and renowned writer and choreographer Bob Gallagher.

On Saturday, March 11, all videos will premier and the award for Best YMVC Music Video will be announced. Due to the generous support of an Arts Council YPCE Project Award, the winner of the YMVC Best Music Video Award will receive a €5,000 bursary to kickstart their career.

Someone Like Me is a special guest panel discussion with members of LGBTQIA+ filmmaking communities. On Saturday a distinguished panel of filmmakers will present their work and discuss their filmmaking from their own specific point of view.

Featuring writer and director Katie McNeice, film artist Francis O’Mahony and Barry Dignam of IADT. Each year through its Spotlight Programme, the First Cut Film Festival celebrates the vision of emerging Irish filmmakers of third level age.

This year the festival will focus amongst others on the work of Nell Hensey, who was recently nominated for the Dublin International Film Festival's prestigious Discovers Award 2023, along with Shane Joyce, Ian Fallon and Julian Hamman.

The FCYFF and Cork Credit Unions have teamed up to bring aspiring Cork-based TikTok creators aged 14-18 the unique fun opportunity to take part in a workshop with Dublin Smartphone Festival’s Robert Fitzhugh and make a film about the place where they live. To register for the free workshop email firstcutfestinfo@gmail.com.

First Cut! is proud to partner with Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) which curates a programme of short films for FCYFF every year. In recognition of FCYFF’s 2023 focus on international film, this programme will draw on the best of European short films.