Cork-based company announces return of popular entrepreneur programme

MUSGRAVE has announced the return of its Food Business Student Entrepreneurship programme for 2023.

Now in its third year, the Musgrave Food Business Student Entrepreneurship programme which is championed by Musgrave’s SuperValu Food Academy, works with Food Academy producers, giving students in the BSC Food Marketing and Entrepreneurship degree the opportunity to gain direct practical experience of what it means to be an entrepreneur within the Irish food industry.

The collaboration between students and producers enables an exchange of knowledge and expertise in a dynamic way, allowing students to try their hand at solving problems that emerging food entrepreneurs face while producers gain access to skills and fresh thinking for their businesses.

The programme has seen significant success with over 130 students taking part alongside 24 Irish food producers. Originally launched in 2021, the programme will see students and producers meet in person for the first time since the programme began.

This year, the initiative is being extended to include transition year students from two local Cork schools including St Vincent’s Secondary School on St Mary’s Road and Presentation Secondary Girl’s School Ballyphehane.

Food Academy and Taste of Local Manager at Musgrave, Carmel Biggane, said: “The Food Academy programme is all about giving small Irish Food and Drink producers the skills and expertise needed to bring products to the retail sector, by providing producers with their first retail listing.

“Building on the SuperValu Food Academy programme, the Musgrave Food Business Student Entrepreneurship Programme encourages the collaboration of students and industry producers, allowing them to share knowledge, experience and an appetite for innovation.

“At Musgrave, we are proud to support this initiative which highlights the importance of education alongside entrepreneurship, delivering a better understanding of how small Irish Food and Drink producers work and the challenges they face, which in turn will better prepare the students for careers in the food industry.”

Programme Co-Director Dr Alan Collins said the initiative has “greatly broadened” how and what students learn by giving them the opportunity to work together in teams across all years of the degree to resolve the challenges that emergent entrepreneurs face.

“Interacting with the producers provides our students with a unique window into the world of entrepreneurship and the opportunity to apply what they are learning in class to solve real-world challenges.

“These have ranged from expanding food entrepreneurs’ social media presence to build customer engagement and brand awareness, developing new markets and sales channels, to applying learnings from their Food and Nutritional Science modules in areas such as sensory analysis to establish preferred recipes, and packaging and labelling redesign to improve on-shelf visibility.