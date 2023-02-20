Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 11:03

‘Uncovered Calendar’ raises €7,000 for Breakthrough Cancer Research

The cheque was presented to BCR’s Eoghan O’Sullivan on Friday night, in Allen’s Bar, Riverstick, said a spokesperson, Lia Kelleher.
Riverstick’s ‘Uncovered Calendar’ has raised €7,000 for Breakthrough Cancer Research in Cork.

Eoin Kelleher

Riverstick’s ‘Uncovered Calendar’ has raised €7,000 for Breakthrough Cancer Research (BCR) in Cork.

“We’re really proud. There was a huge sense of support. We had a great laugh with it. It’s been such a success, and we’re very proud of the €7,000 that we made,” said Ms Kelleher.

Some of the proceeds from the calendar will towards the village’s inaugural Riverstick Festival 2023 on July 14. Launched in December, brave residents of the Cork village bared all for charity in a series of photoshoots which of course preserved the participants’ modesty. The initiative caught the imagination of the village, with participants drawn from all walks of life.

On the launch night, there were headshaves and fundraising surpassed all expectations. 

The calendar is retailing in local shops for €10.

