The 1975 announce headline concert in Cork this summer

The 1975 have this morning announced two headline concerts in Ireland, including a Cork show at Musgrave Park.

The Manchester band will play Cork on Tuesday, June 13 following a performance at Dublin's St Anne's Park on Wednesday, June 7.

The 1975 Live in Dublin and Cork



Tickets on sale Friday 9am gmt https://t.co/PsWxsmaSM2 pic.twitter.com/T5VCo2E9BH — The 1975 (@the1975) February 20, 2023

Last month the band, fronted by Matty Healy, brought their 'At Their Very Best' tour to Ireland, with shows at Dublin’s 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Formed in 2002, The 1975 have twice been crowned ‘Best Group’ at the Brit Awards and won the award for Best Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 ceremony.

Their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, was their fifth consecutive number one album in the UK.

Tickets for the summer shows in Cork and Dublin go on sale this Friday at 9am.