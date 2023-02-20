Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 10:16

The 1975 announce headline concert in Cork this summer

Formed in 2002, The 1975 has twice been crowned ‘Best Group’ at the Brit Awards and won the award for Best Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 ceremony. 
The 1975 announce headline concert in Cork this summer

The 1975 have this morning announced two headline concerts in Ireland, including a Cork show at Musgrave Park. 

Amy Nolan

The 1975 have this morning announced two headline concerts in Ireland, including a Cork show at Musgrave Park. 

The Manchester band will play Cork on Tuesday, June 13 following a performance at Dublin's St Anne's Park on Wednesday, June 7.

Last month the band, fronted by Matty Healy, brought their 'At Their Very Best' tour to Ireland, with shows at Dublin’s 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Formed in 2002, The 1975 have twice been crowned ‘Best Group’ at the Brit Awards and won the award for Best Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 ceremony. 

Their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, was their fifth consecutive number one album in the UK.

Tickets for the summer shows in Cork and Dublin go on sale this Friday at 9am. 

Read More

God Alone - Cork rockers take the UK

More in this section

Episcopal Diocese plans sanctuary for undocumented Tributes paid to Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles
Cork has third highest disposable income in country Cork has third highest disposable income in country
Episcopal Diocese plans sanctuary for undocumented Bishop from Glanmire, shot in LA, noted as a ‘peacemaker’
entertainment
Gardaí investigate reports of gunshots fired in Cork city housing estate

Gardaí investigate reports of gunshots fired in Cork city housing estate

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more