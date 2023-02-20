Ukrainians in Cork: ‘We are so grateful to the people of Ireland’

“I LOVE Fermoy. I never expected that I would have another place that I would call home, except in Ukraine, but I love this town and the people here,” Iulia Selivanova told The Echo.

Fermoy has been home to Iulia and her seven-year-old daughter, Adrianna, since July 2022, when they were forced to flee their home in Berdyansk, which is in southeast Ukraine, close to Mariupol.

Iulia, who is 37, taught Russian language and literature for 15 years before the war, and her husband, Gennadiy, was a jeweller.

Their lives were changed beyond recognition when Russia invaded their country on February 24, 2022, in a major escalation of the war it has waged against its neighbour since 2014.

“We were living under occupation for over four months, and that was very, very scary, especially when two members of the Russian military came to our house searching for guns and weapons. They were very aggressive, very scary, and they really frightened my daughter, so we made the decision to leave,” she said.

Taking the next train out, they crossed into Poland at Przemyśl, which is home to a refugee centre visited by The Echo last March, accompanying volunteers from Cork Penny Dinners and Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery.

A bus journey brought Iulia and Adrianna from Przemyśl to Poznań, where Iulia bought plane tickets to Dublin.

“I was searching to see which countries support Ukrainians, and I made a decision to come to Ireland, because I had English and I wanted to get a job,” she said.

From Brovary, outside Kyiv, Violetta and Yulia Kit have lived in Fermoy since last year.

After a brief stay in Dublin’s Citywest, Iulia and Adrianna travelled to Fermoy by bus, becoming two of the first Ukrainian refugees to arrive in the town.

“The people who came to Fermoy, we have all stayed here, and we are a small community, and when we came here, we worked to become part of Fermoy’s community. We did some volunteering work with Fermoy Tidy Towns, and we just found the people here so welcoming and friendly.”

She said she doesn’t know when she will be able to return home, and this sometimes makes it hard to remain positive when she thinks about her homeland and all that has been lost.

“It is hard to think about the future when the future has been taken from us.”

Iulia works now in a local preschool, work she said she very much enjoys, and she attends English language courses twice a week in the town. Her husband Gennadiy, who is 47, arrived in Fermoy in August, and is currently looking for work.

Iulia spoke with The Echo in the lobby of the former Grand Hotel, beneath the beautiful stained-glass peacock window over the staircase, a place popular with generations of Fermoy people. The hotel ceased trading in November 2019 and it became a centre for Ukrainian refugees in July of last year. Some 27 Ukrainian people live in the former hotel now, mostly single-parent families.

Around the corner from the Grand is the Heron Cafe, which serves good coffee and delicious cakes. Over a cappuccino, 38-year-old Yulia Kit reminded The Echo that she and her 16-year-old daughter Violetta had featured in an article about Fermoy Tidy Towns last summer. In fact, Yulia’s near-namesake Iulia was also in the photo for that report.

Yulia is still working on her English, attending the same classes Iulia goes to, but we were able to conduct our interview with the aid of Google Translate until Violetta showed up. Violetta, a Leaving Cert student in Fermoy’s Loreto Secondary School, has flawless English and a slight but recognisable Fermoy accent.

Iulia Selivanova, who moved to Fermoy in July of last year with her daughter Adrianna, becoming two of the first Ukrainian refugees to arrive in the town.

Yulia and Violetta came to Fermoy last July from Brovary, which is just outside of Kyiv. Yulia works as a cleaner in Fermoy. In Ukraine, she was a businesswoman, owning two wedding salons. Yulia said that when the war began, over 30 Russian rockets fell near her home, sending mushroom clouds into the air, an experience she recalled as terrifying.

Yulia said that the people she has met in Ireland have all made her feel very welcome, but for her, Ireland will never be home, and she longs to return to her old life.

“My whole family in Ukraine, my father and my grandmother, they are in occupied territory and I haven’t seen them or spoken with them in almost a year, they live near Mariupol and there is no internet, no connection.”

Yulia’s husband, Volodymyr, stayed behind in Brovary, and he helps Ukrainian people get out of the country and make connections at the Polish border.

Despite the danger, Yulia and Violetta returned home last Christmas to surprise Volodymyr: A three-day journey each way, flying to Poznań and then enduring a bus journey the rest of the way.

“It was really good to see my dad,” Violetta said. “I hadn’t seen him since last summer.”

She said her experience of living in Ireland had been very positive, and she added that her school has been very supportive since she arrived.

“Irish people are very kind, they help in different situations, and the girls I have met in school have been very good.” Violetta said that for her and her mom, Fermoy has been very kind to them, showing them a warm and friendly welcome, but they yearned to return to their homeland.

“We are so grateful to the people of Ireland for giving us a place to stay, but we are heartbroken because we want to go home to Ukraine. We love Fermoy, it is very beautiful and the people are very kind here, but it is not home.”