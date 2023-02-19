Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 21:26

Gardaí investigate reports of gunshots fired in Cork city housing estate

The incident occurred at approximately 1pm on Saturday, February 18.
Gardaí investigate reports of gunshots fired in Cork city housing estate

Gardaí have opened an investigation following reports of gunshots fired in a housing estate in the northside of Cork city yesterday afternoon.

GARDAÍ have opened an investigation following reports of gunshots fired in a housing estate in the northside of Cork city yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1pm on Saturday, February 18.

Gardaí have confirmed no one was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made. 

They also confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that investigations are ongoing. 

“Gardaí responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 1pm yesterday afternoon, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

“No persons were injured during the incident. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

Read More

Tributes paid to Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

More in this section

Cork has third highest disposable income in country Cork has third highest disposable income in country
Nicola Bulley missing Body found in search for Nicola Bulley
'He is like a Tazmanian devil flying around causing chaos around the place', says judge as he sentences Cork man 'He is like a Tazmanian devil flying around causing chaos around the place', says judge as he sentences Cork man
cork crimecork garda
<p>Bishop David O'Connell. Picture: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews/Pasadena Star-News/Getty</p>

Tributes paid to Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more