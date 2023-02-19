Gardaí investigate reports of gunshots fired in Cork city housing estate

GARDAÍ have opened an investigation following reports of gunshots fired in a housing estate in the northside of Cork city yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1pm on Saturday, February 18.

Gardaí have confirmed no one was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made.

They also confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 1pm yesterday afternoon, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

“No persons were injured during the incident. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.