'We still don't know who called for this to happen': Cork mother reacts to confirmation of family consent in Human Tissue Bill

A CORK mother affected by the organ incineration scandal has welcomed confirmation that under new legislation what was done to her baby’s organs would in future be a crime, and has called for greater accountability within the HSE.

On two occasions in 2020, the organs of 18 babies were sent abroad for incineration from Cork University Hospital without the knowledge or consent of their bereaved parents.

Leona Bermingham, the mother of one of the babies, has welcomed confirmation from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that under the Human Tissue (Transplantation, Post-Mortem, Anatomical Examination and Public Display) Bill, consent will be needed from families in cases involving the burial or cremation of human tissue.

The Bill includes provisions around post-mortem practice and procedures in hospital settings, anatomical examination, the public display of bodies after death and organ donation and transplantation.

Mr Donnelly was responding to Socialist TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry, who had asked that the minister confirm that under the new Bill a repetition of what had occurred in CUH in 2020 would constitute a criminal offence.

Mr Donnelly said that human organs should never be incinerated, and he confirmed that a breach of the new legislation will constitute an offence.

“For egregious breaches of the regulations, the Bill provides for prosecution of a criminal offence, with a sanction of a class A fine, €5,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both,” Mr Donnelly said.

“The sanctions are very serious. However, the aim of the legislation, of course, is to raise standards across the system.” Ms Bermingham and her partner Glenn Callanan were the first of the 18 families to go public about the scandal, speaking to RTÉ Investigates in September 2021.

Their son, Lee, died hours after Leona had given birth to him and his twin brother, Lewis, by emergency C-section in Cork University Maternity Hospital in September 2019.

Internal hospital correspondence seen by RTÉ Investigates in 2021 showed that in early 2020 CUH mortuary staff had been aware that the hospital’s burial space for the interment of organs was full.

With the hospital unsuccessful in finding an alternative plot, and a decision taken that cremation was not an option, multiple baby organs that had been released by the pathology department after post-mortem examinations were stored in the morgue, in some cases for several months.

In March 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision was made to send the organs of the 18 babies abroad for incineration.

While welcoming Mr Donnelly’s confirmation that under the new legislation what had happened to her son’s organs and the organs of the 17 other babies would be a crime, Ms Bermingham said there was a pressing need for greater accountability within the health system, saying that nobody had been held accountable for what had happened in CUH.

'WE STILL DON'T KNOW WHO CALLED FOR THIS'

“I think someone needs to be held accountable, because I think if there is a law put in place that someone has to be held accountable, then they will think twice and hopefully that will prevent something like this happening again,” Ms Bermingham said.

She said it had been claimed that the reason her son’s organs, and the organs of the 17 other babies, were incinerated was because CUH had been instructed at the beginning of the pandemic to clear space in the morgue ahead of potential deaths, a claim which was not supported in the November 2022 external expert review team Systems Analysis Report on the organs scandal.

“They [CUH] told us they got a national directive to clear the morgue because Covid was coming, but in the report there was no finding of a national directive, so that we still don’t know who called for this to happen, we still don’t know who okayed it, we still don’t know,” Ms Bermingham said.

The 2022 report found that “the incineration of the perinatal organs was a misguided decision and a deviation from local policy and national standards”.

Mick Barry TD said great credit was due to the Cork parents who had, despite their own unimaginable pain, campaigned hard to ensure no other parents went through what they had.

“Congratulations are due to the Cork parents for the campaign they waged which played an important part in forcing a change in the law and which now means that what happened at CUH cannot be repeated within the framework of the law of the land as it will now stand,” Mr Barry said.

“It is important that the minister consults before finalising the necessary legislation, including consultations with representatives of the Cork parents group.”

CUH was asked for a comment.