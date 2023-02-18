Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 16:16

Jail for woman who got angry and smashed bottles at Cork city off-licence

Liam Heylin

A 33-year-old woman who got angry in an off-licence threw a bottle at a shelf of alcoholic drinks – smashing several bottles – and now she has been jailed for 16 months for that offence and numerous counts of shoplifting.

Sorcha Waters, with an address at Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and shoplifting offences.

Judge Colm Roberts commented that the criminal damage incident was the most egregious of her many offences.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the damage was caused on July 25 2022 at Fine Wines on Washington Street.

“Staff said the woman became irate after she was asked to leave the store for causing a nuisance.

“She lashed out by throwing a bottle of soda at a drinks shelf and destroyed a number of bottles of alcohol in the process.

“€130 worth of damage was caused,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

The shoplifting incidents occurred at various shops in Cork city between April 2021 to December 2022. Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the defendant had rehabilitated but unfortunately fell back into offending behaviour, including the counts before the court. Judge Roberts imposed 16 months in total, consisting of a number of consecutive sentences.

