PICS: Christmas carolling sparks memories of film magic in Cork 

On Friday, December 16 last from 6 to 8pm, I was part of a wonderful singing group carolling outside the main entrance of the Savoy (which is now boarded up) on Patrick St, for the South Parish Old Folks Club Christmas party which was taking place on the following Monday night in the South Parish Community Centre.

The evening was dark, cold, and wet but this didn’t dampen our spirits. Merrily we sang Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, White Christmas, Jingle Bells and many more well-known tunes, singing our hearts out, guided by our animated conductor, Robert Buckley and chairwoman, Liz O’Donovan who kept us all in tune underneath the famous Savoy canopy overhead.

By 7.15pm most of the Christmas shoppers had gone home and the street became very quiet. As we continued to serenade our Christmas airs, one of the singers commented: “I never saw the street so quiet,” while another added:

“If we were standing on this spot about 60 years ago, we’d have been rubbing shoulders with the finest of Hollywood film stars”.

Caroline Coleman, Orla O’Sullivan, Fr. Joseph E. Whooley PP, Richard T. Cooke, Anthony Buckley and Bishop of Cork, Fintan Gavin at the South Parish Old Folks Club Christmas Party

That comment immediately sparked my imagination. Whatever happened in my mind, suddenly the canopy lights went on above me, Patrick St came alive and the memories of yesteryear and the Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) and its cinema filled the air as we chit-chatted. It certainly was a night of song and nostalgia for all of us.

Interior views of the Savoy Cinema Cork August 2 1973.

The CIFF opened on Monday, May 21 1956 to thousands of excited Corkonians who eagerly applauded and cheered on their glowing Hollywood stars and guests as they stepped out of limousines, cars and taxis, resplendent in their colourful finery, and illuminated by the brilliant bright canopy lights above while exotic perfume scented the air.

The opening film that night was: A Town Like Alice and its stars, Peter Finch, Maureen Swanson, John Gregson, Tony Wright, June Thorburn and Josephine Griffin, who came to promote the film, gave Cork fans a Hollywood welcome they’d never forget by chatting and shaking hands with them.

Starlets arriving at the Savoy Cinema for the Cork Film Festival /Supplied through Cork Film Festival

The stars and the film were well received by the people of Cork who wholeheartedly supported the film. Other Hollywood superstars of the 1950s and ‘60s who graced the Savoy and the streets of Cork included Kenneth More, Peter Cushing, Carroll Baker and James Mason, just to mention a few.

Vittorio de Sica Italian director of the Bicycle Thieves leaving the Savoy Cinema Cork.

My parents were film buffs and they too would have been part of the thousands of star-struck fans who flocked to welcome and support the festival films and the Hollywood stars when they came to town – it was like the Oscars. My father often hired out a film projector from Paddy Gaggin of Cork Film Services on Washington St (now located on Bachelor’s Quay) with a selection of silent movies featuring Charlie Chaplin, Laurel & Hardy and co. And so, Saturday night was movie night in the Cooke’s household.

From upstairs, the father would fetch his large handmade contraption – a two folded, white painted Plywood broad board i.e., the screen and place it on top of the piano in the dining room. Then the large heavy projector would be put on top of the old heavy oak table, that must have been a thousand years old, while mother would brew a pot of tea for herself and the father. My two brothers, Timothy and Thomas, and I would nibble on biscuits and sip Raza as we eagerly waited for the movie to start. Once the father would ask, “Are we all ready?”, which would be met with a raucous big: "YES!", the curtains would be pulled, lights off and the projector would roll and the magic would begin. And for the next hour or so, wild horses couldn’t drag us away from Charlie Chaplin and Laurel & Hardy!

As for the Savoy cinema, it opened its doors to Cork film goers on Thursday, May 12 1932 and it didn’t disappoint the management. John McSweeney in his wonderful book: The Golden Age of Cork Cinemas tells us: “Thousands of people congregated outside on Patrick Street, and the guards had their hands full trying to control the lively crowds.”

Bishop of Cork, Fintan Gavin with Liz O’Donovan, Chairperson, South Parish Old Folks Club with members of the Committee and Carol Singers.

As we continued carolling on Pana, many of the singers reminisced about their Savoy cinema memories with its royal grandeur and elegant interiors. Some remembered singing along with Fred Bridgeman who enthralled his jam-packed audience every Sunday night. Before the main feature was screened, Fred, playing his lively programme of sing-a-long songs on his organ, would ascend from the bowels of the building to thunderous rousing applause as the lyrics were projected onto the cinema screen.

After serving the people of Cork for 43 years, the Savoy cinema closed its doors on Saturday, February 1 1975 with the final film The Towering Inferno.

L/R: Bishop of Cork, Fintan Gavin; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde; Sheila O’Leary; Richard T. Cooke and Robert Buckley at the South Parish Old Folks Club Christmas Party.

Regarding the South Parish Old Folks Club Christmas party, it was a wonderful success, full of laughter, song and more chit-chat about the Savoy. Guests for the evening included the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, the Bishop of Cork, Fintan Gavin, Fr Joseph E Whooley PP along with musicians and singers.

The SPOFC committee and friends sincerely thank the people of Cork for their gracious generosity. To see highlights of the Christmas party, see: South Parish Old Folks Club Christmas Party 2022 on youtube.