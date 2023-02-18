Cork vigil in honour of Brianna Ghey on Sunday

Organisers of Trans+ Pride Cork are set to host a vigil in memory of Brianna Ghey, the 16-year-old girl who was killed last Saturday in the UK.

Trans+ Pride Cork is organising the vigil for tomorrow, February 19, in Daunt Square, Cork City, at 12.30pm.

Organiser Saoirse Mackin said: “We are organising a vigil in memory of Brianna Ghey and all Trans+ people who have had their lives taken from us too soon as a result of transphobia.”

Organiser Louise O’Donnell discussed the need for allyship. “It’s not good enough to stand by while young people are losing their lives to senseless violence,” she said.

“We need to stand alongside all Trans+ people, to show that we feel their pain and that we want better care for all trans youth in this country.”

Cork held its first ever Trans+ Pride last July, with several hundred attendees joining the rally on the Grand Parade.

“These are not the set of circumstances we wished to gather under. Last year’s Pride event was a celebration and a protest for care,” added Ms Mackin. “But we feel it’s important to acknowledge Brianna’s passing.

"All LGBT+ people and allies are welcome to join, and to bring candles or flags if they wish.”

As well as Brianna Ghey, at least four other transwomen have been killed in 2023 alone.

“We must end transphobic violence and protect trans youth. The time has come to stop platforming hate. We need robust, gender-affirming care for all Trans+ people,” added a spokesperson.

Similar vigils are being held across Ireland this weekend, in Dublin, Belfast, Derry, and Kilkenny.