Intensive cocaine use led to damage of nasal passage, Cork court hears 

A MIDDLE-aged man ingested so much cocaine that he has damaged his nasal passage and can no longer take the drug by sniffing it, his lawyer said at his sentencing hearing.

47-year-old Mark Wolfe of Glentrasna Court, Glen Avenue, Cork, faced sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he admitted possession of cocaine and having the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others on October 16, 2021, at the community centre car park in Carrrigtwohill, County Cork.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister said the accused could no longer physically ingest through his nose because of damage done to his nasal passage through past drug use, and had gone on to smoke cocaine.

Mr Boyle said the value of drugs was €500 and that the accused saw it as being like buying a round of drinks whereby he would buy the cocaine and share it with friends and that on another occasion they would do likewise.

He faced sentence for another matter also. He was caught handling a stolen safe containing over €24,000 in cash.

Mr Wolfe said that he could not deal with life outside prison and actually welcomed the time he is presently spending in prison on remand.

Mr Boyle said the accused was attending addiction studies and other educational courses in prison, including art.

He pleaded guilty to handling of the stolen safe and cash on July 18, 2022.

Mr Boyle said it was by no means a well-planned crime and that the accused was intoxicated at the time.

“He was under a CCTV camera for a period of 13 minutes holding a safe of a not insignificant size. He was intoxicated throughout the entire escapade.

“In his background he had significant difficulties throughout his adolescence and adulthood,” Mr Boyle said.

Mark Wolfe told Judge Hayes, “I need to stay there. The services are there. They are very helpful.”

Judge Dara Hayes further adjourned sentencing for two months in the case.

“Some structure will be placed on the sentence but there will be some portion of custody.

“I note he would welcome some time in custody in terms of some engagement with services so that eventually there can be a planned engagement with society on his release,” Judge Hayes said.