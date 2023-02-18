UCC RAG Week expected to hit €30k target

UCC’s RAG Week looks set to reach its target of €30,000 raised for charity, at the end of a festival which has been hailed as a success by students, local residents, and members of An Garda Síochána.

This year’s Raise and Give (RAG) Week, which kicked off on Monday, had by yesterday afternoon raised €23,437, and UCC Students’ Union president Asha Woodhouse said she was optimistic its €30,000 target would be met.

“We don’t have a finalised figure yet, and we’re still waiting on some money to come through, but we’re really hopeful that we will reach the target, because then we would be able to give €10,000 to each of our charities,” said Ms Woodhouse.

The three charities supported by this year’s RAG Week are Cork Mental Health, Dogs for the Disabled, and Homeless Health and Support Cork.

Ms Woodhouse said the week had been a great success and this was in no small part due to a concentration on planning, consultation and liaison, and she praised the work of gardaí, the union’s commercial and fundraising officer, and UCC’s new community support officer.

Catherine Clancy, chairperson of the Magazine Road and surrounding areas residents’ association, said it had been one of the most successful RAG weeks ever, and she said this had been the result of consultation. She singled out the work of the community gardaí.

“We met in Anglesea Street with the community guards and Supt John Deasy, the president of the students’ union, a number of local pubs, and UCC, and that inclusive consultation really paid off,” said Ms Clancy.

Local residents had lobbied UCC for a number of years to appoint a community liaison officer, she said, and that appointment had been crucial in ensuring RAG Week had been such a success.

“We share this community with UCC and it’s about respect, and we saw a level of that respect during the week. Working together works,” she said.

Sergeant Mick O’Connell, who is in charge of community policing in Anglesea Street Garda Station, said there had been no serious incidents reported over the week, and he described the behaviour of students as “outstanding”.

Sgt O’Connell also praised the work of John Warren, UCC’s community liaison worker.