'Go away out of that boy, you’re a joke': Cork defendant challenges judge over sentence 

A rampage of crime in Cork city by a culprit “acting like a man possessed” resulted in an 18-month jail term made up of a number of consecutive sentences.

Graham O’Mahony (also known as McCarthy) of no fixed address asked Judge Colm Roberts by video link from prison, “How are they consecutives when I wasn’t on bail?”

Judge Roberts replied, “Because it was a rampage.”

The judge said that sometimes when people are on a rampage of offences they keep going on the basis of a ‘hung for a sheep as a lamb’ attitude.

The accused said before he left the video booth in the prison, “Go away out of that boy, you’re a joke.”

Diarmuid Kelleher, said, before the sentence was imposed, “He was a very good athlete. He had many sporting achievements up to the age of 16.

"Unfortunately, he left school and got into difficulties with alcohol and got in with the wrong people."

Judge Roberts said, “The terms, ‘fell into drugs’, ‘fell in with people’, are used like people don’t have any agency.”

The solicitor said, “He knows it was a choice.”

The judge said, “I don’t believe he had a deliberate intention to upset anyone. But what he was doing was outrageous - smashing windows, stealing and breaking in like a man possessed.”

At that stage in the hearing – before sentence was imposed, the accused said, “I am sorry for that your honour. I am sober now. I am ashamed to be honest.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the numerous offence committed Graham O’Mahony (McCarthy) were all committed between October 12 and November 13.

Litany of incidents

At South Main Street, he smashed the window of car with a concrete block and stole €4 in coins. In the early hours of another incident he forced open an office on South Mall and stole a €600 laptop. At Keyser’s Hill he stole €10 from a car after forcing gate of a driveway to a house. At Lapps Quay he smashed side windows of two cars. In one case nothing was taken and in another, a school bag was taken. The bag and contents were recovered. At Copley street he smashed the side window of car and stole bag containing sports gear. On Mary Street he smashed a pane of glass on an office door and stole €10 in coins and other property.

“He was still ransacking the reception desk when he was caught.

"He was in possession of a glass-break hammer at the scene,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

In a public order incident on October 29 2022 in Cork city centre he and others were causing annoyance throughout the night. He attempted to run from gardaí and fell.

A bus-driver sleeping between journeys in the back of his bus on Alfred Street in Cork city woke to find the defendant and a woman trespassing in the vehicle and rummaging through the driver’s area stealing his belongings. A rucksack, sunglasses and €100 in cash were stolen.

He had 62 previous convictions, including one for robbery, two for burglary, seven for theft, and six for assault causing harm.