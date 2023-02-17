Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 13:29

Stab victim jailed for his part in row on city street

At around 4pm that day, the two men arranged to meet at the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road following a dispute they were having earlier in the day.
Stab victim jailed for his part in row on city street

At around 4pm that day, the two men arranged to meet at the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road following a dispute they were having earlier in the day.Pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A 27-year old man who was rowing with another man met him to sort things out but he got a lot more than he bargained for and was stabbed in the leg losing so much blood he was lucky to survive.

That was the scenario described at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where stab victim Luke Hayes was given a sentence of one year on a charge of engaging in an affray with the man who stabbed him.

Sergeant Garry Duggan described what happened on the afternoon of May 10 2021.

At around 4pm that day, the two men arranged to meet at the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road following a dispute they were having earlier in the day.

“Luke Hayes struck the second man in the head with his fist. This man fell on the roadway. Luke Hayes stood over him and struck him a second time.

“The man on the ground stabbed Luke Hayes in the upper leg. He attempted to stab him a second time. Luke Hayes grabbed the knife and caused an injury to his left hand.

“Luke Hayes lost a significant amount of blood. When questioned he said he was acting in self-defence,” Sgt Duggan said.

Defence solicitor, Donal O’Sullivan, said the man who stabbed him was prosecuted for assault. He got a sentence of two years with six months of that suspended.

“In respect of my client (Luke Hayes) he was very seriously injured. Had it not been for medical intervention he might not have survived,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

In recent years, Luke Hayes has been relying on the assistance of Cork Simon community, living at Gateway on Leitrim Street.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to affray and not assault for his part in the incident and he was not the one who brought the weapon, the barrister said.

He added: “Mr Hayes got a lot more than he bargained for.” Judge Helen Boyle said: “This was witnessed by members of the public. They are entitled to go about their business without having to view acts of violence on the street.

“I accept you did not bring a weapon to the altercation. You yourself suffered very serious injuries. You had a troubled childhood. You had drug addiction issues and have been homeless through periods of your life.” 

The judge imposed a sentence of 18 months and suspended the last six months, backdated to January 14.

More in this section

Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Garda tackled into bushes by man interrupting arrest
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man pulled from the Lee after drinking bottle of Jägermeister was threatening to rescuers
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Assault accused to apply for bail at the High Court
cork court
Cork works may cause water outages

Cork works may cause water outages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more