Assault accused to apply for bail at the High Court

A LIMERICK man charged with assaulting a man on Princes Street in Cork in the early hours of the morning of January 29 is planning to apply for bail at the High Court.

Liam Keane of 4 The Hurdles, Huntsfield, Dooradoyle, Limerick, was refused bail at Cork District Court after his arrest. He has been remanded in custody since.

Now at Cork District Court, where Liam Keane applied by video link from prison, his solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the accused was bringing an application for bail to the High Court.

Judge Colm Roberts told the accused he would be obliged to turn up in court in person on the next occasion if granted bail by the High Court. On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, the case was adjourned until March 2.

Evidence was heard previously that the injured party required surgery to have his lip reattached after sustaining a deep, three-centimetre long laceration.

Garda Ross Broekhuisen objected to bail being granted to the accused who is charged with assault causing harm to a man at Princes Street, Cork, in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 29.

Garda Broekhuisen said: “It is alleged that on January 29 at around 3am on Princes Street the injured party sustained a deep laceration to his upper lip – three centimetres in length.

"The injured party made a statement of complaint. He attended Cork University Hospital and had to have surgery to have his lip re-connected.

“I believe he (Liam Keane) is a danger to himself and other people in the community,” Garda Broekhuisen said.

Solicitor, Donal Daly, said on the last occasion: “He is obviously innocent until and unless he is proven guilty. He did not try to flee the scene, he did not resist arrest or anything like that. And he was interrogated and he gave his side of the story.”

Garda Broekhuisen replied: “He said he could not remember.”