Garda tackled into bushes by man interrupting arrest

A THREE-month suspended sentence was imposed on a man who interfered with the arrest of another man to the extent that he tussled with one of the guards and they fell into nearby bushes.

The accused had been given the option of 200 hours of community service instead of a jail term. However, because of health concerns the accused was found unsuitable by the probation service.

Judge Colm Roberts has now told the accused man, Raimondas Valunas, that a suspended three-month sentence was being imposed on him instead on the charge of engaging in threatening behaviour.

Inspector Brendan McKenna said the incident occurred shortly before 6pm on October 22 last year in the car park of SuperValu in Grange.

“He interfered with gardaí dealing with another person. He shouted at gardaí. Warned to desist, he advanced repeatedly and went straight up to gardaí shouting.

“He was drunk and a danger to himself. He resisted arrest and struggled violently. He had to be pepper-sprayed.

“He grabbed Garda Ian Lester and struggled with him and they fell into bushes,” Insp McKenna said.

The accused had two previous convictions for assault, one for obstruction and one for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Raimondas Valunas of Weston View, Carrigaline, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and obstruction arising out of this incident at the supermarket carpark.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “He was sitting in his car minding his own business when he saw the guards arresting his other man. He got pepper-sprayed. The pain of this made him react. He does apologise.

“He is 43 and in Ireland for 15 years. He works when he can get work in construction.”

The suspended three-month sentence was imposed for the threatening behaviour.