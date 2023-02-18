Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 08:00

Rampage of crime across city leads to prison sentence

Det Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said a special investigation was set up in March 2022 because of the extent of the large number of burglaries taking place with the same modus operandi.
Rampage of crime across city leads to prison sentence

Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to 26 separate offences including three burglaries, two attempted burglaries, five thefts, stealing 14 cars, handling stolen property and possession of drugs at the time of his arrest. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A JAIL term of two and a half years was imposed on a Passage West man for engaging in a rampage of crime across Cork city and county involving several burglaries and the theft of 14 cars in a short period.

Det Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said a special investigation was set up in March 2022 because of the extent of the large number of burglaries taking place with the same modus operandi.

“The serious crime unit reviewed the incidents and set up a targeted approach to deal with it. We identified the suspect at Stephen Coughlan,” Det Sgt O’Sullivan said.

Coughlan was arrested at a house at Bridevalley View, Fairhill, Cork, where he was living at the time.

Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to 26 separate offences including three burglaries, two attempted burglaries, five thefts, stealing 14 cars, handling stolen property and possession of drugs at the time of his arrest.

He was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by Judge Dara Hayes to a period of four years with the last 18 months suspended.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “This would be a case where the accused would pick a house that was open. There would be no attempt to make any confrontation and no damage caused.

“If the door was locked he would not go in. If the door was open he would go in and see if the keys of the car were in the hallway. They would be taken and he would go before anyone appeared. There would never be any attempt to confront anyone.

“Getting the keys was the main purpose of the crime and it would take place between 1am and 5am,” the detective said.

There was no targeting of powerful cars – any type of car could be taken. Many of the cars were recovered. Three were not.

In response to a question from the judge as to how long owners were left without their cars, Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “Two to seven days.”

At the time of the crimes, the accused was sofa-surfing in friends’ houses. He had 226 previous convictions, including 69 for theft, 32 for stealing cars and 19 for burglary.

Defence barrister, Sinead Behan, said: “When approached by gardaí he always makes admissions and is very cooperative. He would be particularly helpful to the guards.

“He has an addiction to tablets. He is a very vulnerable young man and is easily led.”

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said: “I would agree with that.”

More in this section

Cork's Lord Mayor 'doesn't feel safe' on certain Cork city streets, calls for increased Garda resources Cork's Lord Mayor 'doesn't feel safe' on certain Cork city streets, calls for increased Garda resources
UCC RAG Week expected to hit €30k target UCC RAG Week expected to hit €30k target
Tenancy Agreement Tenants facing eviction warned against withholding home
cork court
<p>Tess and her mum, Théráse both share a love of fashion.</p>

Cork schoolgirl to raise funds for Turkey and Syria

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more