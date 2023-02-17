Cork works may cause water outages

Repairs to water mains may cause supply outages in parts of Cork city on Monday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, formerly called Irish Water, said the planned works are part of its National Leakage Reduction programme.

The company said the works, which will occur in the west side of the city, are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Monday 20 February.

The mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Curraheen Road and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059315.