€100m for Cork roads; 'Relatively small' allocation for Northern Ring Road will 'help keep project alive'

There had been speculation in recent days that the Cork City Northern Transport Project formerly the Northern Ring Road was going to be pulled, but these fears proved unfounded as it was included in the funding allocations for national road projects announced yesterday by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).
The project has been allocated €100,000 for this year, which was described by TII as “funding to meet current project commitments.”
Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said the allocation of €100,000 is a ‘joke’.
“Unfortunately, the Northern Ring Road and the northside lose out again,” he said. “We were looking for an allocation of funding to help deliver this project. The allocation of €100,000 is a joke and this means the delivery of the Northern Ring Road will be delayed further.”
It is envisaged that the Northern Ring Road would link the M8 Cork to Dublin motorway with the planned M20 Cork to Limerick motorway and the South Ring Road near Ballincollig.
Original plans to develop a Northern Ring Road in Cork extend as far back as 2004.
M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy (€19m);
N/M20 Cork to Limerick (€5m);
N72/73 Mallow Relief Road (€100,000);
N25 Midleton to Youghal (Castlemartyr and Killeagh
bypasses) which has received €800,000 in funding.