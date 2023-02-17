Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 10:00

Family call for review of mum’s death in CUH

Géraldine Yankeu died at Cork University Hospital on August 8, 2021, some days after the stillbirth of her daughter Mary.
Family call for review of mum’s death in CUH

Patrick Mbeng attending a pre-inquest submission at the Courthouse on Washington Street in October 2022 in relation to the death of Geraldine Yankeu, inset. Picture: Larry Cummins

Olivia Kelleher

A COMPREHENSIVE external review into the death of a woman from Cameroon who passed away just days after her daughter’s stillbirth has been requested by her family at a pre-submission hearing in Cork.

Géraldine Yankeu died at Cork University Hospital on August 8, 2021, some days after the stillbirth of her daughter Mary.

Doireann O’Mahony, barrister for the family, said that a “halfway house” review that had taken place was totally inadequate.

“This family want the same treatment [given] to other families. There isn’t an external systems analysis review. What we received was a health care record review.

“We request that a proper investigation be conducted which will encompass interviews with staff and the family.

“The family were not invited to participate in any review of care. It is grossly unfair that they were not invited to take part. Is a further review going to take place?”

Conor Halpin, representing the HSE said that this was not a matter that related to the hearing of an inquest.

He indicated that it a was separate and entirely independent process between the family and the HSE.

Coroner Philip Comyn said that it wasn’t in his power, or remit, to direct the HSE to carry out such a review.

He stated that the legal team for the family could write to the HSE to express their concerns and to request such an investigation.

Meanwhile, John O’Mahony, also representing the family, said that maternal death is a rare event which needs to be closely examined.

In spite of his limited personal involvement in the Yankeu case, Dr O’Mahony asked that John Higgins, practicing obstetrician and gynaecologist at CUMH, be called to give evidence at the inquest.

He insisted that the attendance of Prof Higgins is required, given that he is the person at the hospital with the “most authority” in relation to high risk or complicated pregnancies.

“We have all the ingredients here to justify the calling of the head of the department, namely Professor Higgins.

“There will be unanswered questions for certain if he is not called.”

Mr Comyn agreed to put Prof Higgins “on standby” to give evidence in the event that he as Coroner wasn’t content that sufficient evidence had been given by other medical professionals at the inquest.

The full inquest will get underway on April 18 and is expected to last up to four days.

More in this section

€100m funding for major Cork road projects - including €100k for Northern Ring Road  €100m funding for major Cork road projects - including €100k for Northern Ring Road 
Ballycotton RNLI rescues six fishermen after propeller failure  Ballycotton RNLI rescues six fishermen after propeller failure 
wooden judge on book on the desk Home-made gun, petrol bombs and pitchforks found during Garda raid in Cork suburb, court hears
Cork works may cause water outages

Cork works may cause water outages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more