Ballycotton RNLI rescues six fishermen after propeller failure 

Six fishermen onboard an 18-meter boat which suffered a propeller failure 27 miles south of Ballycotton were brought to safety by a volunteer lifeboat crew from Ballycotton RNLI on Wednesday.

Ballycotton RNLI’s all-weather relief lifeboat, The Douglas Aikman Smith, was requested to launch by Valentia Coast Guard at 1.20pm to a fishing boat that had suffered difficulties due to marine debris that had become wrapped around the propeller.

“A southwest wind of Force 3-5, a two-meter swell and heavy rain meant visibility was poor and conditions difficult,” said an RNLI spokesperson.

“Once the crew had located the vessel and had confirmed that all the crew were safe and well, a decision was made to secure a tow line and bring the boat to the nearest safe port at Ballycotton.”

Towing at a speed of six knots, Ballycotton RNLI and the fishing boat returned at 7.45pm. Once tied up and the crew were safely on shore, a diver was able to remove the ghost net that was wrapped around the propeller.

Commenting on the call out Ballycotton RNLI, Coxswain Trevor Devereux said, “thankfully all six fishermen were wearing lifejackets and had called for help as soon as they encountered difficulties.

“We would remind anyone planning a trip to sea that if you get into difficulty or see somebody else in trouble on the water or along the coast, dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

The lifeboat crew consisted of Trevor Devereux as Coxswain, Adam Hussey as Mechanic, Eolan Breathnach as Navigator, along with Alan Cott, Cíaran Walsh and Michael Kenneally.