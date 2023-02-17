Council announces €145,000 in Arts Grants for 2023

More then 120 individual artists and arts groups are set to benefit from nearly €145,000 in funding from Cork County Council through its Arts Grants Scheme 2023.

There has been a sharp rise in applications to the scheme for 2023, up over 33% since last year, indicating that arts and cultural activity has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Mayor of the County Cork Councillor Danny Collins said: “The arts and culture are central to our lives individually and as a society, and it is important that Cork County Council plays a role in supporting such activity. The wide range of proposals from arts organisations around the county is very heartening, demonstrating a desire to help our citizens connect through participation in arts and cultural activity.

“The funding allocated will be put to great use enabling festivals, artists, and voluntary arts organisations to deliver projects that will have real impact in putting art at the heart of our lives in 2023. We particularly welcome the funding allocated for projects that promote inclusion and address barriers preventing access to the arts.”

The scheme is designed to support events, activities, and new initiatives in all eight of the county’s municipal districts, and supports arts for older people, community arts, craft, dance, disability access projects, festivals, literature, music theatre, visual and youth arts.

Cork County Council is one of a few local authorities that has a specific scheme supporting arts projects that promote use of the Irish language. This category has seen an increase in the number of applications and in 2023 five projects will be supported across a range of artforms. The county’s only dedicated showcase for films made by young people, First Cut Film Festival in Youghal will receive funding.

The Arts Grant Scheme also supports the work of individual artists and this year 20 bursaries and residencies will be awarded to creative artists, including two awards supporting artists developing projects to promote their work abroad. The scheme also supports arts projects in schools.