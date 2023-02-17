Man who attempted to obstruct search given suspended sentence

A 36-year-old man who was about to be searched by gardaí popped something in his mouth and tried to wash it down with the contents of his coffee cup.

That was the scenario described by Sergeant John Kelleher at Cork District Court in the case against Aleksandras Kusnecovas of St Patrick’s Terrace, Green Street, Cork.

Garda Rose Jennings and Garda Vinny McCarthy responded to a call on January 18 this year to go to Tobin Street to investigate suspected drug dealing.

They arrived to see the accused wearing a black tracksuit and cap.

Garda Vinny McCarthy told him he was to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sgt Kelleher said:

“He appeared to place something into his mouth and take a drink from his coffee cup in an attempt to obstruct a search.”

He admitted that obstruction and also pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and a danger on Sheare Street, Cork, on February 10 at a bus shelter where he was found to be unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a two-month suspended sentence on the accused.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused came over from Lithuania to get a job in Cork and first lived in Kilmallock, County Limerick.

But he lost the job and the accommodation.

Mr Burke said the accused needed work and wanted to get as much work as possible to keep himself on the straight and narrow.