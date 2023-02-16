Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 12:49

Irish Distillers reveals strong growth in domestic whiskey brands

Irish Distillers’ half-year results demonstrate the continued growth of the brand globally.
The Midleton-based producer of some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys announced results for the first half of its financial year ending December 31, 2022.

Irish Distillers has revealed strong growth across its portfolio of Irish whiskeys in the first six months of the last financial year, led by Jameson with sales of 6.4 million cases (+11%).

Irish Distillers’ half-year results demonstrate the continued growth of the brand globally. Jameson remains the fastest-growing Irish whiskey in the world and one of the Top 5 International whiskey brands in the world.

In the six months to the end of December 2022, Jameson recorded volume growth in key markets including the US (+8%), South Africa (+21%), Global Travel Retail (+43%), Ireland (+11%), India (+47%), and Poland (+66%).

Irish Distillers’ prestige range of whiskeys experienced volume growth of 26% in the first six months of the financial year driven by the success of the Redbreast family (+20%) which having surpassed 100,000 cases in 2022, demonstrated growth in key markets including the US (+32%), Ireland (+7%) and Global Travel Retail (+22%).

Similarly, the Spot range of single pot still whiskeys continues to develop its loyal consumer following, demonstrating overall portfolio growth of +39% driven by a strong performance in the USA (+35%), Ireland (+50%), Global Travel Retail (+124%) and Canada (+119%).

The celebrated Powers Irish Whiskey brand recorded volume growth of +15% compared to last year, predominantly driven by accelerated growth in the US (+68%) which was supported by a new import and distribution agreement with Lafayette Imports.

Chairman and CEO at Irish Distillers, Nodjame Fouad, said: “Today’s results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio of Irish whiskeys. I am incredibly proud of the work of the teams both here in Ireland and globally who are driving the growth of Irish Distillers’ portfolio in markets around the world and I would like to thank them for their continued creativity and dedication. As we look to the next six months of our financial year, we are encouraged by our half-year results.”

