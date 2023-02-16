Cork town facing water outages on Friday

A Co Cork town is facing potential water supply disruptions on Friday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, formerly called Irish Water, said a planned power outage may cause supply outages in the town.

The outage is scheduled to occur between 9am and 5pm on Friday 17 February, and Uisce Éireann has said it may cause supply disruptions to Cloghmacsimon, Bandon, and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: COR00058929.