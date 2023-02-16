Sentencing adjourned in case involving man tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group'

A 45-YEAR-OLD man who was tracked down by “a vigilante paedophile-hunting group” had sentencing in his case adjourned until February 23.

The DPP opposed a defence application for a longer adjournment, stating that the case was too serious.

The background to the case is that Tim Bowen attempted to contact a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation and the vigilante group made recordings of him which they posted online, and they alerted gardaí.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan arrested Bowen, aged 45, with an address at Cottage View, Monkstown, Co Cork, and charged him with two counts. The first charge stated that between July 4 and 26, 2019, he did attempt to communicate with a child by way of communication technology for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of that child.

The second charge stated that at Costa Coffee in Bishopstown on July 26, 2019, he did attempt to intentionally meet the child for the purpose of doing something that constituted sexual exploitation of the child, namely sexual assault.

Bowen later pleaded guilty to both counts.

Dermot Sheehan, prosecuting, said the DPP was opposed to an application by defence barrister Sinead Behan to have Bowen’s sentencing adjourned until April to allow him to undertake more counselling sessions.

Ms Behan told Judge Helen Boyle that Bowen had begun the Safer Life programme and completed five one-hour sessions each month.

Ms Behan said she believed it would be of benefit if her client was allowed continue with further sessions as part of the 26-session programme and she suggested adjourning the matter until April.

Mr Sheehan applied to have the matter dealt with next week. Judge Boyle granted the application and adjourned the matter until February 23, remanding Bowen on continuing bail to appear again on that date.