Petition seeks bus places for 50 children

A PETITION demanding that bus places be provided for 50 children who are forced to walk through “one of the busiest roads in Ireland” to get to school has gathered over 700 signatures.

Primary school pupils, mostly from Mount Oval and Fort Hill in Cork City, were left without transport after their Douglas/Rochestown Educate Together NS was relocated to Carr’s Hill from Garryduff.

The distance eligibility that is currently determined by Bus Éireann measures the shortest traversable route from a child’s home to the relevant school. The route a child travels between their home and school may be pedestrian, cycling, or vehicular route.

According to the computerised system used by Bus Éireann, students from Mount Oval, Fort Hill and Broadale fall below the 3.2km threshold to be entitled to a bus to and from the school.

However, for Mount Oval residents, the traversable route goes the wrong way down the slip road from the N28, illegally turning left to go out the N28 towards Carrigaline, illegally crossing three lanes of traffic to go down the slip road at Carr’s Hill towards the new school.

One parent, John Collier, said: “I was shocked as we always assumed we would be getting a place on the bus.

"We are 5.2km away using the shortest route up Garryduff, down Maryborough Hill, and across to the school through Maryborough Woods.”

In a video posted on the online petition, Mr Collier claimed: “What’s even more maddening is that there is a school bus and it drives up past Mount Oval every single morning to pick up children going to the same school, who live closer to that school than we do.”

When he and other parents questioned Bus Éireann’s process to determine the quickest route, he said they were left confused with their response.

“They informed us that the traversable route does not need to be driven by car or bus but could be walkable. They would not be providing a bus and we could appeal that decision if we wanted.”

A Bus Éireann spokesperson highlighted that the computerised system does not “take into account any one mode of transport”.

“This computerised system primarily measures the route distance and does not take into account any one mode of transport. It takes this approach because otherwise distances could vary on the route to and from the school.

“The route to the recently opened Douglas/Rochestown Educate National School is being reviewed following discussions with the Department of Education.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said that the scheme is being examined to include “eligibility, its broader effectiveness and sustainability”, to ensure it serves “students and their families adequately.”

Labour Party TD Seán Sherlock put in a parliamentary question on behalf of Labour councillor Peter Horgan. Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin also raised the matter in a committee meeting last week.

“The fault lies with the department, and the responsibility ultimately lies with the minister,” said Mr Horgan. “The department knew the issues, with the narrowness of the road. But there seems to be no flexibility in terms of expanding the scheme to take in these children, to put them on a bus and reduce the number of cars and reduce the pressure on parents in getting their children to school safely.”

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire urged Education Minister Norma Foley and Bus Éireann to deliver a solution for those impacted.

He explained the issues with the traversable route:

“What the department and Bus Éireann have come back with is a diagram showing the traversable route, which is not accessible by foot, by bike, or by car, in any kind of legal or safe manner.

"It requires cars going out the wrong way, on to a slip road, on to what will soon be a motorway, currently a national primary. It can’t be done in less than 5km.”