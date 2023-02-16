Clarity sought over Northern Ring Road following speculation project is being pulled

CLARITY has been sought on the delivery of Cork’s long-awaited Northern Ring Road following speculation that the project is being pulled.

However, a Cork TD has moved to quash the rumours, saying he has received confirmation that the project will proceed.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said that funding allocations for national roads projects will be announced by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) today. Cork City Council also said that it has not been informed of any change in the status of the project.

A proposed Northern Ring Road for Cork is included in the National Development Plan 2021-2030 and is part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

It is envisaged that the road would link the M8 Cork to Dublin motorway with the planned M20 Cork to Limerick motorway and the South Ring Road near Ballincollig.

Fine Gael councillor in the city’s north-west ward, Damian Boylan led the calls for clarity, saying that he had heard “disquieting rumours” that the project could be pulled.

Mr Boylan described the road as a “vital piece of infrastructure” designed “to take heavy traffic out of places like Cloghroe, Clogheen, Kerry Pike, and to stop heavy traffic from going up places like Cathedral Road”.

Failure of the project to go ahead, would, Mr Boylan said, sentence areas of the northside “to traffic gridlock for the foreseeable future”.

Meanwhile, Labour Party councillor in the city’s north-east ward, John Maher said “immediate clarity” on the project is needed, stressing that if it failed to proceed it would be a “massive kick” to communities on the northside and for Cork City as a whole.

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork north central Pádraig O’Sullivan said he has received official confirmation that the project has not been scrapped.

“I spoke with both the Tánaiste and the Minister for Transport and received confirmation that the project is still live. It’s something the Government is committed to in the development plan and it’s about getting it progressed through the various stages really,” he said.

In a statement to The Echo, Cork City Council also confirmed it has not received any national correspondence stating that the project will be axed.

“Cork City Council is not aware of a change in the status of the Cork Northern Transport Project (formerly the Cork Northern Ring Road).”

Original plans to develop a Northern Ring Road in Cork extend as far back as 2004. The Northern Ring Road is proposed as a separate project to the Cork Northern Distributor Road, also referenced in Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said that funding allocations for national roads projects are in the process of being finalised and will be announced by Transport Infrastructure Ireland today.

“These allocations will be made having regard for the National Development Plan (NDP), which balances investment in transport against other priorities of Government, such as housing and health over the lifetime of the NDP.

“Approximately €5.1bn has been earmarked for capital spending on new national roads projects from 2021 to 2030 as part of the NDP.

“Any projects which do not have the required funding to progress this year remain part of the NDP and will be considered for funding in future years.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on individual projects ahead of the publication of the allocations for 2023,” the spokesperson said yesterday.