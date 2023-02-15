Government’s handling of energy costs a ‘blatant disgrace’

An Independent Cork TD has called the Government’s handling of energy prices for householders during the cost-of-living crisis, a “blatant disgrace.”

West Cork TD Michael Collins is a member of the Rural Independent technical group of TDs in the Dáil, along with Mattie McGrath, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Carol Nolan, and Richard O’Donoghue.

“The Government’s neglect to regulate the Irish electricity market and guarantee fair pricing for its citizens is a blatant disgrace,” said Mr Collins. “This neglect has led to over 266,000 customers falling behind on their energy bills due to skyrocketing power prices. We believe the Government must deliver immediate, systemic change in the energy market.

“The disparity in prices between multinational companies paying 6-12c per kilowatt hour and Irish families paying 43-45c for the same unit is a testament to the injustice and inequality in the market.

“The excuses from energy companies, such as fixed-term contracts and wholesale energy costs, are not enough to justify this disparity and it is crucial for the Government to instruct the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to closely scrutinize energy companies’ pricing practices and take action to ensure fair treatment for all customers.

“The Government must accept accountability for allowing this unjust situation to persist and demand immediate action to correct it. The energy market should serve the people, not the profits of energy companies. The Government must take a proactive approach and work towards creating a transparent and fair energy market for all Irish citizens. The people of Ireland deserve affordable and accessible energy and it is the government’s obligation to make this a priority.”

Mr Collins continued: “The lack of Governmental regulation and the dysfunctional structure of the market hinders transparency, making it impossible to determine if claims of forward-bought gas at higher prices are true.

“It is imperative for the Government to fulfil its duty and ensure a fair and equitable energy market for all Irish citizens. The people of Ireland deserve affordable and accessible energy and it is the Government’s responsibility to make this a reality.”