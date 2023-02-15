Councillor calls for legislation to ban cigarettes and tobacco products for anyone born after 2008

CORK city councillor and GP, John Sheehan has advocated for radical anti-smoking legislation recently passed in New Zealand to be rolled out in Ireland.

At a council meeting this week, Mr Sheehan, a Fianna Fáil councillor and a doctor at Blackpool Bridge Surgery, tabled a motion calling on Cork City Council to write to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, to ask him to replicate the legislation passed in December by the New Zealand parliament to reduce smoking and protect future generations from the harmful effects of smoking.

“The New Zealand law means that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products.

“Half of all smokers will die from smoking-related conditions. It [the new law] will mean the number of people able to buy tobacco will shrink each year,” Mr Sheehan said in his motion.

Speaking at the council meeting, he described the legislation — the first of its kind to ever have been passed — as “proactive” and said that introduction of the law in Ireland would be a positive step on from the smoking ban in enclosed places of work brought in almost 20 years ago.

“I think this is something that would be a benefit to young people.

“There’s nobody here would encourage young people to take up smoking and this is a practical measure that comes in on a gradual basis that will hopefully phase out, as much as possible, young people taking up the habit of smoking,” Mr Sheehan continued.

The motion was passed by councillors.