Plummeting demand for team relay event in Cork City Marathon led to its cancellation this year 

A PLUMMETING number of entrants for the Cork City marathon relay event led to its cancellation this year but Cork City Council has said it would reintroduce the relay in future years if the demand was strong enough.

At a council meeting this week, councillors were furnished with the details on the changes to the marathon format this year, following a question submitted by Sinn Féin councillor, Mick Nugent.

Director of services in the council’s community, culture and placemaking directorate, Adrienne Rodgers, said the council engaged Davis Events Ltd to organise the 2022 Cork City Marathon with “record” marathon and half-marathon entries last year.

“The team relay numbers, however, were down on 2019. In the early years of the marathon, the team relay was extremely successful, attracting over 1,000 teams annually.

“However, when we introduced the half marathon, team numbers plummeted — many people progressing from the c. 8/9k of the relay legs to the 21k half marathon.

“The relay has been stagnant since the introduction of the half, and despite a massive marketing push in 2022, entries were down 12% on 2019,” Ms Rodgers continued.

The Davis team, she said, reported a lot of feedback from individuals asking about a 10k run.

A 10k race is being trialled this year, with current entry numbers indicating that it is going to be “very successful”.

Ms Rodgers said people may enter the 10k as an individual or part of the team.

“Acknowledging the importance of teamwork for many, we have structured the 10k to allow individuals enter as teams, so the sense of friendly competition and comradery will be maintained.

“We will, of course, review the full event after race day.

“As always, we will listen carefully and if there is a strong enough demand for its return, we can re-introduce the team relay in future years,” she said.