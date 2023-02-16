Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Plummeting demand for team relay event in Cork City Marathon led to its cancellation this year 

At a council meeting this week, councillors were furnished with the details on the changes to the marathon format this year, following a question submitted by Sinn Féin councillor, Mick Nugent.
Plummeting demand for team relay event in Cork City Marathon led to its cancellation this year 

8 year olds Heidi Hardman and Aoibhe Jacob put members of Frontrunners Cork through their paces as they helped launch the first 10k race to be staged as part of the Cork City Marathon on Sunday, June 4 next. Photo: Clare Keogh

Amy Nolan

A PLUMMETING number of entrants for the Cork City marathon relay event led to its cancellation this year but Cork City Council has said it would reintroduce the relay in future years if the demand was strong enough.

At a council meeting this week, councillors were furnished with the details on the changes to the marathon format this year, following a question submitted by Sinn Féin councillor, Mick Nugent.

Director of services in the council’s community, culture and placemaking directorate, Adrienne Rodgers, said the council engaged Davis Events Ltd to organise the 2022 Cork City Marathon with “record” marathon and half-marathon entries last year.

“The team relay numbers, however, were down on 2019. In the early years of the marathon, the team relay was extremely successful, attracting over 1,000 teams annually.

“However, when we introduced the half marathon, team numbers plummeted — many people progressing from the c. 8/9k of the relay legs to the 21k half marathon.

“The relay has been stagnant since the introduction of the half, and despite a massive marketing push in 2022, entries were down 12% on 2019,” Ms Rodgers continued.

The Davis team, she said, reported a lot of feedback from individuals asking about a 10k run.

A 10k race is being trialled this year, with current entry numbers indicating that it is going to be “very successful”.

Ms Rodgers said people may enter the 10k as an individual or part of the team.

“Acknowledging the importance of teamwork for many, we have structured the 10k to allow individuals enter as teams, so the sense of friendly competition and comradery will be maintained.

“We will, of course, review the full event after race day.

“As always, we will listen carefully and if there is a strong enough demand for its return, we can re-introduce the team relay in future years,” she said.

Read More

Cork City Councillor: ‘Convert naval ship to maritime museum’

More in this section

Additional needs payment claims trebled in Cork last year Additional needs payment claims trebled in Cork last year
‘Real action’ called for over discoloured water in Cork city ‘Real action’ called for over discoloured water in Cork city
expensive to heat Government’s handling of energy costs a ‘blatant disgrace’
cork city council
Cork burglar asked homeowner: 'Did you order pizza?' 

Cork burglar asked homeowner: 'Did you order pizza?' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more