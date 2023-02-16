Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

UCC Trad Fest returns for a weekend of craic and ceol

The festival kicks off this evening at 5.15pm in UCC's music department in Sunday's Well with a lecture in memory of one of traditional music's most influential characters of the last century, Seán Ó Riada, which will be delivered by Dr Deirdre Ní Chonghaile.
Tara Breen, Jim Murray and Pádraig Rynne who will be performing in Devere Hall, UCC on Saturday as part of UCC's Trad Fest.

Amy Nolan

UCC Trad Fest returns for a weekend of craic and ceol across the city running from today until Sunday.

Held annually by UCC’s TradSoc, musicians and music lovers alike are invited to attend and participate in the many events taking place across the weekend.

The festival kicks off this evening at 5.15pm in UCC’s music department in Sunday’s Well with a lecture in memory of one of traditional music’s most influential characters of the last century, Seán Ó Riada, which will be delivered by Dr Deirdre Ní Chonghaile.

Tomorrow at 1.10pm, UCC’s traditional artist in residence, Barry Kerr, will take to the stage in the Aula Maxima as part of the ‘Fuaim’ series, officially launching his residency for 2023.

A renowned multi-instrumentalist and singer from Armagh, Kerr has toured the world as a solo artist and has shared the stage with renowned company including Steve Cooney, Cara Dillon, Julie Fowlis and Dervish.

An Spailpín Fánach on South Main Street will play host to the first of two headline events over the weekend, The Battle of the Bands Competition, taking place tomorrow evening at 7.30pm.

Young musicians drawn from all corners of the country will battle it out for a €500 cash prize and an opening slot at Saturday night’s concert. Judges on the night will be fiddler Rebecca McCarthy-Kent and guitarist Conal O’Kane, who will treat audiences to a performance of their own following the competition.

The Trad Fest will culminate on Saturday night with the headline festival concert by Tara Breen, Pádraig Rynne, and Jim Murray, in Devere Hall in UCC at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through the TradSoc and Trad Fest social media pages. Physical tickets can also be bought at all events during the festival or at the door on the night.

In addition to the formal concerts and events, there will also be pub sessions across the weekend.

For full details visit the UCC TradSoc Facebook page.

