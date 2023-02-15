Cork hospital records highest number of patients on trolleys in ED

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department (ED) this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were 54 patients waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s ED and a further six patients waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the second-highest number of patients on trolleys in ED across the country on Wednesday with 43 patients awaiting a bed in ED. A further 43 patients were waiting on trolleys elsewhere in the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were 24 patients waiting on trolleys in ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and 11 patients waiting on trolleys in wards at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

It comes as the number of Covid-19 patients at Cork hospitals has declined significantly since January.

On Tuesday, January 31, there were 23 Covid-19 patients at Cork hospitals, according to the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals.

There were 22 Covid-19 patients recorded at CUH and a further one Covid positive patient at MUH. There were five Covid patients in the ICU at CUH.

On Tuesday, January 14, there were nine Covid-19 patients receiving care at CUH and three patients in ICU with the virus. There were no Covid-19 patients recorded at MUH on Tuesday.