Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 10:57

Fishing captain returned for trial following detention of fishing vessel off southwest coast

The Master of the German-registered Ortegall Tres was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court following the detention of his vessel by the LÉ Samuel Beckett for alleged fishing offences in Irish waters.
Fishing captain returned for trial following detention of fishing vessel off southwest coast

The German gillnetter ORTEGAL TRES has arrived in Castletownbere Harbour after being detained this week by the LÉ Samuel Beckett for alleged fishing offences off the southwest coast. Photo; Niall Duffy/The Skipper.

Breda Graham

A fishing captain has been returned for trial by a judge and jury after being charged on Monday with 25 alleged breaches of EU fishing regulations while operating in Irish waters off the southwest coast.

The Master of the German-registered Ortegall Tres was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court following the detention of his vessel by the LÉ Samuel Beckett for alleged fishing offences in Irish waters and charged with a total of 25 fishing offences on various dates between a date unknown in December 2022 and February 3, 2023, while fishing within the exclusive fishing limits of the State.

The Ortegall Tres was operating in the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) when it was detained by the Irish Naval Service vessel LÉ Samuel Beckett for a number of alleged breaches of fishing regulations following extensive analysis of the vessel’s Electronic Logbook (ERS) and Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) positions over a number of weeks.

The detention of the German-registered fishing vessel resulted from a joint operation under the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) Western Waters Joint Deployment Plan (WW JDP) with the Irish Naval Service and the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA).

Both the SFPA and Irish Naval Service received an intel report from a confidential source on January 6 in relation to this vessel and alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The Fisheries Monitoring Centre monitored and conducted an analysis of the vessel once it entered the Irish EEZ in late January.

The Irish Naval Service then requested the activity of the vessel to be monitored by the aerial surveillance aircraft chartered by EFCA who had a flight plan for the Irish EEZ at that time under the WW JDP.

The flight plan was amended to monitor this vessel and the video footage gathered verified the intel received as well as additional evidence gathered.

The Irish Naval Service had a Sea-Fisheries Protection Officer (SFPO) on site at the EFCA Coordination Centre in charge of the WW JDP analysing this aerial footage as it was live streamed back to both the SFPA and the FMC.

Read More

Cork City Councillor: ‘Convert naval ship to maritime museum’

More in this section

Cork's RAG week conduct praised by Gardaí Cork's RAG week conduct praised by Gardaí
Catering services to return to Irish Rail trains in March Catering services to return to Irish Rail trains in March
wooden judge on book on the desk Husband found guilty by jury of sexually assaulting wife 
<p>Roy Kelleher formerly of Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to the robbery of €20 from a man at St Augustine Street on March 5 2020. Picture: iStock</p>

Man jailed after robbery of vulnerable man on way to church

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more