Fishing captain returned for trial following detention of fishing vessel off southwest coast

A fishing captain has been returned for trial by a judge and jury after being charged on Monday with 25 alleged breaches of EU fishing regulations while operating in Irish waters off the southwest coast.

The Master of the German-registered Ortegall Tres was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court following the detention of his vessel by the LÉ Samuel Beckett for alleged fishing offences in Irish waters and charged with a total of 25 fishing offences on various dates between a date unknown in December 2022 and February 3, 2023, while fishing within the exclusive fishing limits of the State.

The Ortegall Tres was operating in the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) when it was detained by the Irish Naval Service vessel LÉ Samuel Beckett for a number of alleged breaches of fishing regulations following extensive analysis of the vessel’s Electronic Logbook (ERS) and Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) positions over a number of weeks.

The detention of the German-registered fishing vessel resulted from a joint operation under the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) Western Waters Joint Deployment Plan (WW JDP) with the Irish Naval Service and the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA).

Both the SFPA and Irish Naval Service received an intel report from a confidential source on January 6 in relation to this vessel and alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The Fisheries Monitoring Centre monitored and conducted an analysis of the vessel once it entered the Irish EEZ in late January.

The Irish Naval Service then requested the activity of the vessel to be monitored by the aerial surveillance aircraft chartered by EFCA who had a flight plan for the Irish EEZ at that time under the WW JDP.

The flight plan was amended to monitor this vessel and the video footage gathered verified the intel received as well as additional evidence gathered.

The Irish Naval Service had a Sea-Fisheries Protection Officer (SFPO) on site at the EFCA Coordination Centre in charge of the WW JDP analysing this aerial footage as it was live streamed back to both the SFPA and the FMC.