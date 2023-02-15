Pedestrian safety plan for Kilcully is given the green light

A ‘TRANSFORMATIVE’ pedestrian safety scheme for Kilcully has been given the green light.

At a meeting of Cork City Council on Monday, councillors approved the Part 8 planning of the Kilcully Pedestrian Safety Scheme, which went to public consultation last November.

The scheme includes the provision of 1.6km of new footpaths, a new pedestrian bridge crossing the Glennamought River, a raised pedestrian crossing, 43 new public lighting columns, and improved drainage infrastructure.

In a report issued to councillors, the council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne, stated that 20 submissions were received during the consultation.

Eight of those submissions supported the scheme, a small number opposed, and the majority raised queries, concerns, or suggested improvements.

All submissions were “duly considered”, with a number of suggested changes recommended for councillors to approve.

The acquisition of some lands will be necessary to facilitate the planned works.

The report to councillors stated that Cork City Council will make “all reasonable efforts to agree the purchase of the required lands, through agreement with the land owner”.

“The agreement will also deal with accommodation works and appropriate boundary treatments.

“A compulsory purchase order application would only be submitted to An Bord Pleanála for determination in the event that agreement could not be reached with all the affected land owners,” the report continued.

Speaking at the council meeting, Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh praised the scheme as a “fantastic project”.

“It’s great to see Cork City Council getting so engaged with the new areas of our city and in particular the Upper Glanmire and Kilcully areas,” he said.

Mr Kavanagh also highlighted the need for a bus service for Upper Glanmire and Kilcully.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran lauded the scheme as “transformative” and also welcomed the council’s commitment to the new areas of the city which came under the jurisdiction of the local authority following the boundary extension.

“Speaking to the community in Kilcully, their sense was that when they would be bought into the city boundary, they felt they were a small community, they might be lost.

“In fact, the very opposite has happened.

“They’re being delivered a very, very substantial active travel project here – huge lengths of footpath, a pedestrian bridge, road safety works, public lighting,” he said.

Mr Moran said the scheme must be supplemented with public transport for the area.

“That’s the second piece of the puzzle to releasing people from being trapped in car dependency and being able to enjoy their neighbourhood, being able to walk around it, visit neighbours and take a trip into town without being dependent on private motor vehicles,” he said.