Cork's RAG week conduct praised by Gardaí

Cork's community policing paid tribute to UCC students for their conduct during this year’s Raise and Give (RAG) week festivities, which kicked off on Monday.

Community Policing Sgt Mick O’Connell said students had been well-behaved and respectful.

“We’ve had an operation in place since Sunday evening, with an increased presence and a proactive patrol. We’re been engaging with students. Anyone in First Year has spent the last two years in a Covid Lockdown. Anyone in Fourth Year – the last two or three years, they haven’t been able to go out and about as such.”

Gardaí are reiterating that it is an offence to drink in public, with an open container, and to be respectful of the wider community, as UCC is in a residential area.

Sgt O’Connell said the current crop of students “have been outstanding.”

“We’re on Day Three now, with Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, and residents are in very good form. We’ve liaised with all the stakeholders, Cork City Council, the Students’ Union, and they are all playing a role. All the licenced premises have extra security, and barriers are out,” he said.

The pubs have staggered their start times to avoid overcrowding on the streets. “The communication is good between everyone. We only want to keep them safe. We don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun or spoil their party. House parties are way down. We certainly don’t want to put it out there that it’s grand to have house parties again, but they seem to be having them in smaller groups.”

UCC has kept its courses going through RAG week with students continuing to attend lectures. The RAG Ball took place on Tuesday night in Cyprus Avenue. The college campus has events that are managed during the day.

So far, gardaí have not observed a high level of intoxication. “We are very conscious that these kids are not used to being out in cities. There hasn’t been a negative response from the residents,” said Sgt O’Connell. “To date we have had no assaults. We’ve had no arrests of a student yet for public order.” Some fines have been issued for drinking in public, and parking tickets around the college for parking in the wrong spots. Litter Wardens are also patrolling the city centre, and all the community gardaí are working hard, sometimes until 4am.

Sgt O’Connell said they have an extra presence in the city that is separate from the main force, so it doesn’t take any from ordinary policing.

The Students Community Support Workers are out, looking for students who may be intoxicated, while the St John’s Ambulance hand out flip-flops to girls who may have lost their high heels, and water.

“The last three years have been lower key events, but I think everyone has had fun,” added Sgt O’Connell. Thursday is expected to be the busiest night.

UCC’s Student’s Union hopes to raise €30,000 for three Cork charities: Dogs for the Disabled, Homeless Help and Support Cork (HHSC), and Cork Mental Health Housing Association. As of Tuesday night, €16,640 had been raised.

University College Cork UCC Quad generic stock news third level education

Some of the highlights of the week include Red Bull at the Kane, Wet Sponge Throwing with the Snowsports Club, Consent Tea Party with the FemSoc, Students Union Shave or Dye, the Snatch Game with UCC Societies, Shoot Your Shot with the Basketball Club, Cupid's Hotshot with the Archery Club, the Sausage Eating Competition with the Engineering Society, and Dogs on Campus with Dogs for the Disabled.

Events are scheduled to take place throughout the city and campus from Monday to Friday. For more details check out Events – UCC Students’ Union at uccsu.ie.