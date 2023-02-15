Cork City Council to urge extension of eviction ban

CORK City Council is to call on the Government to extend the eviction ban, currently in place until the end of March, for a period of 12 months.

It follows a motion tabled by Labour Party councillor John Maher at a meeting of the council on Monday.

Mr Maher proposed that Cork City Council call on the Government to extend the ban until the end of 2023 “in order to safeguard vulnerable renters from entering homelessness”.

The North-East ward councillor also requested that legal advice be sought “on ensuring a Cork City eviction ban in the event Government fails to extend the national ban”.

An amendment to the motion was proposed by Green Party councillor Oliver Moran requesting that the wording of the motion be changed to extend the ban for a period of 12 months.

In proposing the motion, Mr Maher said he recognised the privileged position he is in to have purchased a home.

“Ten years ago, as a single man, I bought my house. My mortgage a month is €500.

“Ten years later it’s such a different story for so many people,” he said, pointing to the precarious position of renters and the rising cost of rents.

Supporting the motion, Mr Moran highlighted the need for the delivery of housing to be expedited.

“We’re now facing a cliff edge and what Cllr Maher is proposing is just to extend that cliff edge but we really can’t face that cliff edge right now and the efforts that are there to address the housing crisis, they need to be accelerated during this period if it is extended because there’s no point in just extending the length of the eviction ban only for that cliff edge to come in again.

“Housing has to be delivered in that meantime,” said Mr Moran.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also voiced support for the motion, while Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon said while he did not “necessarily disagree” with the proposal, he cautioned of possible “unintended consequences”.

“We need to be careful because if we have a flight of landlords coming out of the housing section, we’re going to be in bigger trouble,” said Mr Shannon.

“We all accept it’s supply and demand in that sense… Similarly, city council can’t do anything that’s illegal or separate from the Government so if the Government don’t extend the ban, we’re not in a position to do so either and let’s be clear, there are people in our housing that we would love to evict.

“There’s an awful lot of antisocial behaviour and it takes a long time, you can’t just decide you’re going to evict someone out of a council house, and I have a number of cases where there’s an ongoing issue and many residents are pulling the hair out of their head when they hear of an eviction ban.

“We need to be careful of unintended consequences, though I do understand what this motion is intending to do,” he said.