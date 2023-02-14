Funding boost of €81.6m for Cork's regional and local roads 

Cork’s regional and local roads are to receive a significant upgrade, with a funding boost of €81,622,892 announced on Tuesday.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Jack Chambers TD announced a €626m investment programme for 2023 for regional and local roads.

Cork County is to receive €71,340,042, and Cork City will receive €10,282,850. Some of the projects to be completed in 2023 include seawall repairs in Kinsale, said Minister Ryan.

Cork South West Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said, “this landmark fund is the first of its kind, the first time we’ve seen time dedicated funding for island communities. Our homes, farms, and local amenities here in Cork will reap the benefits of this investment.

“We will see funding for our rural roads and laneways and a further €140,000 to support rural roads on Bere, Cléire, Dursey, Heir, Long, Sherkin and Whiddy islands. Fine Gael is committed to ensuring stronger, safer communities and making our rural towns and villages places that people can work, live and raise a family,” added Mr Lombard.

Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan TD said significant funds have been allocated for realignment projects in West Cork.

“Various projects have been funded, but significantly €2 million has been allocated for realignment of the road between the Skibbereen and Baltimore, as well as €185,000 for coastal erosion prevention works on the road between Timoleague to Kinsale road, and Kilbrittain.

“The team in my office have been working tirelessly with the relevant area engineers to ensure that as many projects as possible are included in the progam of works,” added Mr O’Sullivan.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East and Party Spokesperson for Transport, James O’Connor TD, said the funding allocation is “part of a significant investment programme aimed at supporting communities, rural businesses, and connectivity in 2023 through the restoration and improvement of regional and local roads.

"This investment will allow us to repair, strengthen and maintain our roads across the region, ensuring they are fit for purpose. We are dedicating resources towards initiatives such as road repair, bridge rehabilitation, road safety measures, community engagement, drainage improvements, and climate change adaptation.

“These roads are imperative for children getting to school and people getting to work safely.

"Rural regeneration is a key priority for Fianna Fáil in Government and this investment programme for 2023 is further evidence of this.” With 94,000 kilometres of regional and local roads, making up 94 per cent of the country's roads, it is important to maintain and improve these roads for the safety and well-being of the public, he said.

“These roads carry about 55 per cent of all the traffic and for many local businesses, these roads are the only access to their customers.

“A key priority for Fianna Fáil in Government continues to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network.''

The €81.6m investment for Cork is in addition to €1,065,151 funding announced on Monday by the Government for upgrade works on rural roads and laneways for Cork and its islands, said Mr O’Connor.