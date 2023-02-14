Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 12:39

FedEx announces opening of new €11.7m handling facility in Cork

The space connects two previously separate teams – at Cork Airport and Little Island.
The space connects two previously separate teams – at Cork Airport and Little Island.

Leading transportation company, FedEx Express Europe, has today announced the opening of a new €11.7m facility in Cork.

Leading transportation company, FedEx Express Europe, has today announced the opening of a new €11.7m handling facility in Cork.

The move will consolidate the FedEx operations in the area into a new 50,000 square foot facility, located in Blarney Business Park.

The space connects two previously separate teams – at Cork Airport and Little Island.

The facility has been built with FedEx’s aim to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040 in mind.

It is rated to LEED Silver, equipped with EV chargers, LED technology for internal and external lighting and is designed ready for the installation of solar panels on the roof in the future.

"Our new facility at Blarney Business Park is an important investment for FedEx Express in Ireland," Michael Roche, managing director of operations in Ireland at FedEx Express, said.

"It will provide a more modern working environment for our employees, reflect our strategy of driving operational excellence and help support our customers in Ireland to grow their businesses within the country and around the world."

The move was welcomed locally by Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Pádraig O'Sullivan.

"I am delighted that FedEx has invested €11.7m in a new handling facility in Blarney Business Park," he said.

"This is a significant investment and a huge boost for Blarney and the North Cork area.

"I want to congratulate the FedEx team and wish them the best of luck with the new facility."

Call for Cork City Council to prioritise development of regional park in North West ward

