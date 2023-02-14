Lidl Ireland to create 75 new jobs in Cork this year

Lidl Ireland has announced the creation of 75 new jobs in Cork this year along with a €1.7 million investment in pay increases in the county.

It comes following the announcement of more than 700 new jobs within its Irish operations, in a variety of operational and office-based roles across its network of 176 store locations, three regional distribution centres, and Dublin head office.

The new roles will bring Lidl’s total workforce in the Republic of Ireland to more than 6,000 employees for the first time, with the retailer employing 7,500 on the island of Ireland.

Lidl also announced a €1.7 million investment in pay increases in Cork whereby all employees will benefit from an increase from March 1.

On average, this increase will result in a 7.5% pay increase for employees and is in addition to the retailer’s commitment in October to paying the new Living Wage rate of €13.85 as recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group.

Pictured at Lidl Ireland’s Carrigaline store are Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, T.D. and Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland & Lidl Northern Ireland. Photo Darragh Kane

The new roles are being created to support Lidl’s growing footprint of stores nationwide and in line with Lidl’s ongoing €550 million three-year expansion plan first announced in 2021.

This year will see the opening of a range of new stores including Ballincollig, Kilkenny, Bettystown, Limerick, and the completion of a €75 million extension of the retailer’s Mullingar Distribution Centre.

Welcoming the new jobs at Lidl in Ireland, Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, said: “Lidl’s decision to hire an additional 700 employees this year is a real vote of confidence in the company’s long-term commitment to the Irish retail sector and the Irish economy as a whole.

Given the current cost of living pressures that everyone is feeling, I’m delighted to see that Lidl is investing in giving their workforce a pay rise to support them.

“I wish to congratulate the entire Lidl team on reaching the milestone of over 6,000 colleagues employed across the country. The company has a very impressive story of growth to tell since it first came to Ireland 20 years ago.” #

Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, Maeve McCleane, said: “We are delighted to continue to invest in our expansion in the Irish market and grow our team with the addition of 700 new roles this year across the country.

“It is a very proud moment for us to reach the milestone of more than 6,000 employees in the Republic of Ireland and demonstrates the commitment we have in our growing footprint in our Irish operations.”